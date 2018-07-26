Pot regulators asks cities and towns to restrain demands

Massachusetts cannabis regulators are urging cities and towns to stay within the boundaries of state law when negotiating local agreements with marijuana businesses.
The Cannabis Control Commission cited "anecdotal" evidence Thursday that some municipalities were putting excessive demands on companies wishing to locate within their communities.
Under the state's recreational marijuana law, cities and towns may charge pot businesses for anticipated costs such as traffic and police protection, but cannot assess fees greater than 3 percent of the total annual revenues of the business.
Retail marijuana sales had been expected to begin in Massachusetts on July 1, but only one pot shops has been licensed and none have opened. The commission on Thursday was expected to issue retail licenses to two more retailers, but it's unclear when they might open.
Comments