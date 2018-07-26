FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, newly transplanted cannabis cuttings grow in soilless media in pots at Sira Naturals medical marijuana cultivation facility, in Milford, Mass. Sira was awarded the state’s a provisional license to grow cannabis for recreational sales, but the license doesn’t allow Sira to sell recreational marijuana at any of its dispensaries. State regulators meet Thursday, July 26, 2018, to consider licenses for several retail pot stores. With none expected to open immediately, there is still no place in Massachusetts to legally buy recreational marijuana. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Pot regulators asks cities and towns to restrain demands

The Associated Press

July 26, 2018 03:07 PM

Massachusetts cannabis regulators are urging cities and towns to stay within the boundaries of state law when negotiating local agreements with marijuana businesses.

The Cannabis Control Commission cited "anecdotal" evidence Thursday that some municipalities were putting excessive demands on companies wishing to locate within their communities.

Under the state's recreational marijuana law, cities and towns may charge pot businesses for anticipated costs such as traffic and police protection, but cannot assess fees greater than 3 percent of the total annual revenues of the business.

Retail marijuana sales had been expected to begin in Massachusetts on July 1, but only one pot shops has been licensed and none have opened. The commission on Thursday was expected to issue retail licenses to two more retailers, but it's unclear when they might open.

