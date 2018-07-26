Pot regulators asks cities and towns to restrain demands

FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, newly transplanted cannabis cuttings grow in soilless media in pots at Sira Naturals medical marijuana cultivation facility, in Milford, Mass. Sira was awarded the state’s a provisional license to grow cannabis for recreational sales, but the license doesn’t allow Sira to sell recreational marijuana at any of its dispensaries. State regulators meet Thursday, July 26, 2018, to consider licenses for several retail pot stores. With none expected to open immediately, there is still no place in Massachusetts to legally buy recreational marijuana. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) Steven Senne AP