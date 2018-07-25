Sheriff’s Office: Armed man fatally shot while fleeing

Authorities say a man was fatally shot while fleeing Florida deputies.
The Gainesville Sun reports the shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon in Starke, northeast of Gainesville.
The Bradford County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded early Tuesday to a shooting in a neighborhood. A bulletin was issued for three men who may have been involved. Later, residents called and said the suspects were returning.
Responding deputies spotted the men's car and chased them for about 5 miles (8 kilometers). Investigators say the car stopped, and 20-year-old Davaughdre Rogers tried to run.
Authorities say Rogers pulled a rifle, prompting two deputies to fire at him. Rogers later died at a Gainesville hospital.
Deputies detained the car's driver and were looking for a third suspect.
The races of Rogers and the shooting deputies weren't immediately released.
