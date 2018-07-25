‘Handmaid’s Tale’ march for Argentine abortion rights

Pro-choice activists in favor of decriminalizing abortion wear costumes from the Handmaid’s Tale, a book and now television series, outside Congress where lawmakers passed new abortion related legislation which is scheduled to be voted on by the Senate, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. The novel’s writer, Margaret Atwood, showed her support on Twitter for approval of the law, which would legalize elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Natacha Pisarenko AP