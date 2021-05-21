The music, food and dancing return: Viernes Culturales is back on Calle Ocho

Cultural Fridays

The music, the bustle of El Mercadito in the recently reopened Domino Park and the good vibe of being outdoors returns to Calle Ocho with the premiere of Cultural Fridays after the event was shut down because of the pandemic.

Anyone that is ready to take advantage of their COVID-19 vaccine and make up for all those lost months can head to Little Havana. The party goes on until 10 p.m. when the group Suénalo closes the show at Casa Tiki and with a year’s worth of pent up musical energy.

“We are putting El Mercado in the Domino Park from 12 o’clock because there is a lot of tourist traffic,” said Denise Gálvez, volunteer for Cultural Fridays. “We have emphasized the arts and crafts part, more than half of those who are here are local artists and we have several new ones.”

Gálvez anticipates that there will be live music in most restaurants, including CubaOcho, Guantanamera, Old Havana, Sala’o, Café La Trova, Mofongo’s and Cubata Tapas y Vinos, which recently opened with offering a fusion of Cuban food and some croquetas which Gálvez says are huge hit.

Food is not usually sold on the street, to support restaurants in the area, said Gálvez, but there will $5 deals on Bacardi cocktails in various restaurants. So ask for a mojito or daiquiri; though it won’t come from La Bodeguita or El Floridita, the flavor is the same, and you don’t have to walk on cobblestones to enjoy it.

Most of the businesses on Calle Ocho will be open later, and galleries will have exhibitions and special offers, such as Molina Art Gallery, which plans to feature a comedian.

In Futurama, a building that houses the studios and workshops of more than 20 artists, they will also be welcoming the public, and many will have wine and snacks, said Gálvez. Ninoska Pérez Castellón, the radio journalist, is one of the artists who has her workshop there where she welcomes fans of her paintings of virgins and angels, in Art by Ninoska.

The Tower Theater also has a special presentation of “Juan de los Muertos,” the film in which Cubans become zombies - any resemblance to reality is pure coincidence - which is now 10 years old. Its director, Alejandro Brugués, will participate in a discussion with the public. Be sure to admire actor Alexis Díaz de Villegas, the protagonist of the film.

Another attraction of Cultural Fridays is the free tour with Dr. Paul George, historian-in-residence at HistoryMiami Museum, who takes guests on a walking tour of emblematic places in Little Havana, starting from the time when it was a mainly Jewish neighborhood. Those interested can meet at 7 p.m. in front of the Tower Theater, where the tour begins.

“He is an encyclopedia of the city and every time he tells different stories,” said Gálvez, who says she always enjoys the walk.

Now, for the first time, visitors to Little Havana can count on a guide, which indicates the points that are worth visiting, and also shows where the Paseo de las Estrellas celebrates Latin American and local stars all across Calle Ocho.

Another spot worth visiting, especially to take photos, is the Callejón del Gallo which has an immense mural, one of the many on Calle Ocho, which is dedicated to Celia Cruz.

Cultural Fridays, May 21 and the third Friday of each month, on Calle Ocho, from avenues 12 to 17, in Little Havana.