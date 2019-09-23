A giant pyramid is coming to Miami - and it’s bringing a wild nightclub with it

PY1 Comes to Miami PY1 will come to Miami in November 2019 offering three different immersive experiences inside of a giant pyramid-shaped structure which will be located on Watson island. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK PY1 will come to Miami in November 2019 offering three different immersive experiences inside of a giant pyramid-shaped structure which will be located on Watson island.

The giant pyramid is coming, Miami. And it’s going to blow your mind.

Created by Cirque De Soleil co-founder Guy Laliberté, PY1 is a trippy blend of lights, lasers, art, music and technology inside a pyramid, a visual playground for kids and adults.

By day, PY1 features two different immersive and colorful multimedia shows. The all-ages “Through the Echoes” covers a lot of ground, reimagining the evolution of life from the Big Bang to the present. “Stardust,” the show for families and kids, imagines a space and time machine that takes the audience back 14 billion years to see the beginning of life.

As night falls, all the kids have to go home, and PY1 morphs into a nightclub. PY1 Nights will feature local DJs and artists in seven different themed nightclub concepts, once of which is Candy World, the venue’s most popular experience (described as “Candy Land for adults”). Visitors dress to express their innermost desires, so if you ever wanted to dress up like a Twix bar, this is your chance.

At night, a DJ takes over for PY1 Nights.

The nightclub is only open to guests 18 or over.

PY1 opens Nov. 29 at Island Gardens (that’s prime Art Basel time, for those of you who have never been to Miami in December). Tickets for “Through the Echoes” are on sale now; tickets for “Stardust” and PY1 Nights go on sale in October.

Also coming in October: A list of local DJs who will be part of PY1’s Miami residency.

PY1

When: Nov. 29 through the winter season

Where: Island Gardens, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami

Tickets: Starting at $40 at PY1.com or Ticketmaster.