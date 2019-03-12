This Miami River hot spot is opening up a sister location in Fort Lauderdale

Hey, Broward folks: Like hanging out at The Wharf but don’t love the drive?
We just made your week: A sister location is opening in Fort Lauderdale in a few months.
Yes: The popular, special event space on the Miami River is heading north.
The sister location will be also be open air and on the water, at 20 West Las Olas Boulevard near downtown on 1.25 acres.
Since opening in 2017, Wharf’s 30,000-square-foot venue in Dade has served more than 1 million patrons with different bar options and bites from some of the hottest local food trucks in town.
The Wharf’s cofounder, Emi Guerra, helped bring the new project to life.
“We have seen the way The Wharf Miami has resonated with both locals and visitors and how it has helped to elevate and drive attention to the area it now calls home,” said Guerra. “We jumped at the chance to create something equally as dynamic in Fort Lauderdale.”
For more information, visit www.wharfftl.com.
The Wharf’s Miami original location is at 114 SW North River Drive, open Thursday through Sunday. Entry is free.
