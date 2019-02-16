Things To Do

Calling all lords and ladies! Here’s how to ball out at the Renaissance Festival

By Amy Reyes

February 16, 2019 11:20 AM

You should suck up to King Charles the Fifth and his bae, Queen Isabel if you want to have status at the Renaissance Festival.
The Florida Renaissance Festival is back at Deerfield Beach. The event, which runs every weekend through March 24 at Quiet Waters Park, features entertainment, rides, shows, vendors and even food inspired by the old timey times when Europe was just starting to figure out that the world was round and gold was great.

And while some people don’t understand why we celebrate this era of poor hygiene and colonial conquest, we’re kind of into it.

But the truth is, if you are going to pay tribute to a socially and medically backward time, you don’t want to be at the bottom of the feudal system. You want to be a lord, not a serf. You want to be the landed gentry or a titled nobleman, anything that would keep you from eating gruel in some plague-infested inn and wearing a burlap sack for a shirt.

So when you hang out at the Florida Renaissance Festival, you don’t want anyone the confuse you with a plebe. Here’s how to do the Ren Fest like royalty.

Dress the part

RenaissanceFestival.jpg
Who cares about the heat when you are covered in the finest fabrics?
Florida Renaissance Festival

You are definitely going to have sweat stains thanks to all this fabric, but at least you aren’t wearing a suit of armor in the hot Florida sun.

Hang out with the royals

kingandqueen.jpg
Handout

Meet King Charles the Fifth, Holy Roman Emperor, King of Spain, King of Italy, Archduke of Austria, Duke of Burgundy, Lord of the Netherlands and his wife Queen Isabel, Princess of Portugal, Holy Roman Empress and Queen Regent of Spain. They are way more important than you.

Eat all the turkey legs

turkey00 renaissance DNS AD.JPG
Knights, lords and ladies came out in costume for the Florida Renaissance Festival at Virginia Key Beach Park on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2010. Pictured, Gabriela Oliwkowicz (cq) enjoys a turkey leg on the beach.
Allison Diaz Allison Diaz

Nothing says ‘I live in a castle and I’m not dying of starvation’ like giant turkey legs.

Drink the good mead

brews.jpg
Get your grog on.
Miami Herald Archives

Roaming your fiefdom is thirsty work. Head over to an inn and fill up a mug with brews from Barrel of Monks Brewery, Sapporo, Unibroue and Funky Buddha Brewery. Water was basically poison back then anyway.

Tip generously

performer.jpg
He made that deer head mic stand himself, obviously.
Florida Renaissance Festival

No one works harder than a medieval minstrel. So put some gold coins in their hands, and they will scream, “Huzzah!”

Watch out for pirates

pirates.jpg

Swashbucklers and Sirens weekend is March 9-10 so keep your hand on your purse because the pirates will be looking to plunder.

Enjoy the jesters

fireflies2.jpg
Are you not entertained?
Miami Herald Archives

The Mis-Adventurers, a dynamic swordfighting duo, are as goofy as they are thrilling. The Kamikaze Fireflies perform a show that is a combination of strength, agility and audience engagement. The Renaissance Festival has dozens of acts that are going to perform just for your entertainment, my liege.

Head to the tournament

cwt17 jousting dade EPF.JPG
Which knight will be the victor? Both, once they can take off that armor.
Miami Herald Archives

A squad of knights-errant will perform incredible tricks from horseback. Sip your mead and throw them some roses.

If you go:

What: Florida Renaissance Festival

When: 10 a.m.-sunset Saturdays-Sundays, through March 24. Open Presidents’ Day (Feb. 18)

Where: Quiet Waters Park, 401 S Powerline Rd., Deerfield Beach

Cost: $25 for adults and $12 for children ages 6 to 11 years of age. Children 5 and younger are free.

Info at http://www.ren-fest.com

