Food

This new Jamaican restaurant brings Caribbean flavor back to Wynwood

The interior at the new Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen in Wynwood
Wynwood has been bursting with sleek new restaurants the last few years but notoriously has been devoid of the Caribbean cuisine that was often found in the neighborhood.

That’s about to change.

Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen has opened in a modern new space with dishes steeped in Jamaican tradition. One look at the menu shows the menu is sticking close to its roots with some modern flashes.

DJK Jerk Platter – half chicken . 1lb pork . corn . festival . fried plantain . island slaw .jpg

Among the appetizers are salt cod fritters with tangy Marie Rose sauce, crispy ackee rolls with rundown cream and callaloo greens and artichoke dip. The menu looks to take adventurous leaps, such as a roasted pumpkin soup with thyme foam.

Crispy Ackee Rolls . calaloo . salted cod(optional). run dung cream.jpg

Larger main dishes include Yardstyle Fried Chicken, oxtail, curries with a choice of chicken, shrimp or chickpeas. Separate sections of the menu are dedicated to whole snapper and jerk dishes with chicken, pork and a fresh-vegetable option. Prices range from $8-$18 to $19-$32 for larger family-style plates.

Fever Grass Shrimp skewers . spicy tomato stew . toasted coconut . grilled lemon .jpg

And, of course, dessert will include the option of the namesake dukunoo (green plantain and sweet potato pudding) with crispy sweet potato and cinnamon cream.

Yardstyle Fried Chicken dukunoo
Yardstyle Fried Chicken at the new Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen in Wynwood

Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen

316 NW 24th St., Wynwood.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, noon to midnight; Sundays, noon-11 p.m. More info: 786.334-5150

Profile Image of Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías
Miami Herald food editor Carlos Frías won the 2018 James Beard award for excellence in covering the food industry. A Miami native, he’s also the author of “Take Me With You: A Secret Search for Family in a Forbidden Cuba.”
