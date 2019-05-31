Your favorite Wynwood wine bar now has a new home - and you can get fancy cocktails there, too

The new Bunbury at Square Station now has a full liquor bar, plus expanded menus.

Your favorite Wynwood wine bar now has a new home.

But don’t worry. Bunbury - which is also a restaurant - hasn’t too moved far away. It’s now open in downtown Miami, downstairs in a new apartment building a few blocks away from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

“We could have moved anywhere in Miami but couldn’t resist the opportunity to move Bunbury to Downtown’s Arts & Entertainment district” said Paula Costa, co-owner of Bunbury with Fernanda Orellano, in a press release.

“This area is fast-becoming a destination for our clients, and we look forward to welcoming our loyal customers and neighbors for a glass of wine, empanada or morning cafecito in a laid back, relaxing space and setting.”

Bunbury has made a few changes. This is not a bad thing. Most of the menu will be retained. The Fonda Cafe, a cafe concept within Bunbury, will now serve breakfast and lunch.

Inside Bunbury, there’s now a full liquor bar where you can get classic cocktails or creative new drinks. There are also 100 wines available. Any way you order, you win.

Bunbury

Where: Square Station, 1420 NE Miami Place, Miami

Hours: 5-11 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 5 p.m.-midnight Thursday-Friday; 6-midnight Saturday; closed Sunday.