Night Owl was going to make cookies with Chick-fil-A chicken. There was just one problem.

Night Owl’s 420 pack includes a chicken and waffle cookie with syrup, a samoa-style cookie, the Purple Haze - and a Dorito cookie.

For the past couple of years, Night Owl Cookies has celebrated 420 with a special box of treats for those who might find themselves extra hungry on this high holiday.

One of this year’s creations was supposed to be a waffle cookie paired with maple syrup and a salty chunk of Chick-fil-A chicken, which owner Andrew Gonzalez announced on Instagram April 10.

Not anymore.

After weathering hundreds of complaints from critics of Chick-fil-A’s history of supporting anti-LGBTQ groups, Gonzalez announced Friday on Instagram that Night Owl would be dropping the chain’s chicken.

“I’ve been living in a kitchen for so long I didn’t know the back story,” Gonzalez said, adding that he has always loved Chick-fil-A and had originally assumed customers would be “ecstatic” over the cookie. “Just yesterday I saw a protest in Denver [where a Chick-fil-A restaurant opened at the airport]. I thought, ‘Let me do some more research.’ And I realized I can’t support this.”

Night Owl hasn’t ditched the chicken-and-waffle cookie for its 420 box, however. Gonzalez reached out to Publix “at the last minute” and will now substitute Publix chicken tenders in the cookies.

The 420 box, which sells for $20, also features the Purple Haze, a collaboration with Mojo Donuts, and Gonzalez’s twist on the Girl Scout Samoa cookie.

“I grew up obsessed with Girl Scout cookies,” Gonzalez says.

Also in the box: a personalized lighter that suggests the buyer “get baked” and what may be Gonzalez’s master stroke: a Dorito cookie that tastes, he swears, exactly like a Dorito.

“It’s sweet and salty, very different,” he says. “You’re going to love it or hate it. But what better place to debut it than in the 420 box?”

You can’t pre-order the box or have it delivered. You have to visit Night Owl Cookies in person on Saturday - and do it early. Last year the 420 boxes sold out in three hours.

Night Owl Cookies