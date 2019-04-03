Munch Madness 2019 Finals: One of these two restaurants will be the champion!

Three weeks of voting has come down to this: Islas Canarias vs. Sports Grill.

Your votes in the 2019 Miami Herald Munch Madness challenge has set up a finals match up between titans. We started this bracket-style challenge between 64 of Miami’s favorite restaurants, with readers voting their favorites at MiamiHerald.com/munchmadness.

Now, only two remain: Islas Canarias, the champion of the Miami Gems category and Sports Grill, which fought its way as a No. 16 seed to win the Returning Faves. Now it’s up to readers to click and decide which will retire as the undefeated 2019 champion. The winner will be announced April 8.

Click here to see the bracket and start voting!





Let’s look at how they got here.

Islas Canarias, the traditional Cuban cuisine staple, started as a No. 1 seed. Readers voted them to victories against Byblos, Fiorito, Aromas del Peru, Sergio’s Cuban restaurant and, finally, the upstart Sanguich, the winner of the Newbies new restaurants category.

Sports Grill received an at-large bid after the tournament brought back the top 15 restaurants from last year plus the top vote-getter that did not make the tournament. That was Sports Grill. It’s tasty Special Grilled Wings helped it topple last year’s runner up, Tropical Chinese, in the first round. Then, it was down with Big Cheese, Pubbelly, Dr. Limón and, finally, Night Owl Cookies, which won the Specialty category.

Now, it’s time for Miami to decide on the 2019 champ.

Come back to MiamiHerald.com/munchmadness, vote for your favorite, and help them move through the bracket until you help crown the 2019 Miami Herald Munch Madness Champion on April 8.

Voting closes on Saturday, April 6 at 9 p.m.