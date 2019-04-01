Munch Madness 2019: It’s down to our final four. Your vote decides Miami’s favorite restaurant

Four restaurants, one championship up for grabs.
The 2019 Miami Herald Munch Madness champion will be decided this week — and all by your vote.
Our field of 64 restaurants in this bracket-style challenge have been trimmed to our final four: Islas Canarias vs. Sanguich and Night Owl Cookies vs. Sports Grill. Choose your favorites at MiamiHerald.com/munchmadness.
One team will retire as the undefeated champion. Voting for the final four round continues until 9 p.m. April 3.
Click here to see the bracket and start voting!
In the right side of the bracket, it’s old-school Cuban vs. new school.
Islas Canarias, the traditional Cuban cuisine staple and winner of the Miami Gems category, has been a favorite in Miami since 1977. They face off against the winner of the Newbies new restaurant category, Sanguich, a one-time pop up in a shipping container which found a home on Calle Ocho by churning out Cuban sandwiches, where everything is made in house.
The winner will face off against the champ from the left side of the bracket.
Sports Grill earned an at-large bid into the tournament by being the top vote-getter that didn’t make it into last year’s sweet 16. They came back to win the Returning Faves category and have ridden the fame of their grilled wings to the semifinal. They’ll face Night Owl Cookies, the winner of the Specialty category, created to give eateries that do one thing really well a chance at the Munch title. Their late-night, fresh-baked cookie delivery company has clearly been a hit with Miami’s cookie monsters.
Come back to MiamiHerald.com/munchmadness, vote for your favorite, and help them move through the bracket until you help crown the 2019 Miami Herald Munch Madness Champion on April 8.
