At last! We have the opening date for Kyu owners’ new Wynwood restaurant

The new egg-centric restaurant from the owners of Kyu is finally opening.

Laid Fresh, a fast casual concept from restaurateur Steven Haigh and Chef Michael Lewis, opens its doors April 5, highlighting what its creators like to call an “egg forward” menu.

The restaurant, which is taking over the former spot of Dizengoff and Federal Donuts on Northwest 24th Street in Wynwood, is built on the joys of local farm fresh eggs. You can have them fried with sausage and homemade cheese sauce on a potato brioche bun, or maybe you’d rather eat them poached over local greens with tomato and spicy Parmesan dressing. Whatever you order, you can wash it all down with cans of wine, bubbles and local beers or mugs of mimosas.

Fried Chicken and Bubbles Anastasiya Yurkevich

The menu will also include fried chicken sandwiches, gluten-free items and freshly fried beignets. Yes! Beignets, fried under the watchful eye of Chef Patrick Clark, formerly the head pastry chef at Fiola Miami. Now he’s the Egg Chef at Laid Fresh, overseeing operations and keeping an eye on those brioche buns and beignets.

Don’t worry about taking too much time over your meal. Laid Fresh encourages customers to linger at a communal table or lounge seating. Maybe play with some Legos or listen to the headphones that hang from the ceiling. You might here soothing spa music or heavy metal — or something in between. Your choice.





Laid Fresh

Where: 250 NW 24th St., Miami

Opening: 8 a.m. April 5

Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday

More information: www.laidfresh.com