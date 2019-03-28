Munch Madness 2019: Only 8 teams remain! Your vote decides Miami’s favorite restaurant

Only eight teams remain in Munch Madness, and the championship is so close, these teams can taste victory.
It’s the quarterfinals of our annual bracket-style challenge, where you vote on your favorite restaurant to be the Miami Herald Munch Madness 2019 champion. Your votes have winnowed the field of 64 to these great restaurants. But they still need your vote.
Click here to see the bracket and start voting!
Choose your favorites at MiamiHerald.com/munchmadness. One team will retire as the undefeated champion. Voting for this round continues until 9 p.m. March 30.
Each of the four regional champs will be decided in this round. Let’s look at some of the matchups.
In the Returning Faves category, Dr. Limón won the battle of the Peruvian restaurants to match up with Sports Grill, which barely missed out on last year’s sweet 16. Not this year. One will go on to our final four.
In Miami Gems, it’s the matchup of great Cuban restaurants: Islas Canarias vs. Sergio’s.
In our Specialty Category, Night Owl Cookies will face off against Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop.
And in Newbies, two Little Havana favorites are fighting to represent the new restaurants in this year’s field, Sanguich Cuban sandwich shop and Café La Trova, Michelle Bernstein’s new restaurant and music lounge.
Come back to MiamiHerald.com/munchmadness, vote for your favorite, and help them move through the bracket until you help crown the 2019 Miami Herald Munch Madness Champion.
