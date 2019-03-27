The restaurant at this posh Coconut Grove hotel just got a South Beach-style makeover

The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove just got a dose of South Beach swagger.
LDV Hospitality, the team behind Dolce and Regent Cocktail Club, has transformed the restaurant at the posh hotel into Isabelle’s Grill Room & Garden. The kitchen is led by chef Abel Veulens. The name pays homage to Isabella Peacock, one of the Grove’s earliest settlers.
The space
A cavernous dining room is made intimate with handsome dark green leather banquettes, burnished brass fixtures and dark wood finishes. An outdoor trellised garden terrace is outfitted with over-sized planters and lush green landscaping, natural wood tables and white and taupe woven chairs with plush cushions.
Be prepared to eat
An eclectic menu of Italian-leaning modern dishes. Prices are on par for a luxury hotel with starters $10-$22 and mains $19-$55.
Start off with small plates like the Spanish octopus with baby artichokes, fingerling potatoes, olives and spicy romesco or the crab cake with apple slaw. Vegans will love the carrot ginger soup.
A handful of salads keep things light and fresh. See: the roasted beets with Greek yogurt, apples, oranges dressed with pickled mustard seeds Isabelle’s Salad includes endive, radicchio, candied pecans, dried cranberries, Pecorino Romano cheese and honey-mustard vinaigrette.
Spaghetti pomodoro and lobster papardelle will fulfill carb cravings. While those looking for more steakhouse fare can go for chops like an 8-ounce filet, a 14-ounce New York strip and a massive 40-ounce porterhouse for two. A Kurobuta pork chop and seared striped bass round out the mains, along with sides of truffle fries, roasted carrots and wild mushrooms.
Bottom line
Sure, it’s a restaurant ensconced inside a hotel but with a sophisticated team in place, it rises above the usual visitor-oriented offerings.
Isabelle’s Grill Room & Garden
3300 SW 27th Ave., Coconut Grove
