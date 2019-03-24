Munch Madness 2019: We’re down to the sweet 16!

Miami, we present to you your 2019 Munch Madness sweet 16.
Now, you know what to do. Our field of 64 restaurants in our annual bracket-style challenge has been reduced to these 16 that need your vote. One will be crowned the undefeated champion.
Click here to see the bracket and start voting!
Fans can vote for their favorite Miami restaurants in this college basketball-inspired challenge. Choose your favorites at MiamiHerald.com/munchmadness. Voting for the sweet 16 continues until 9 p.m. March 27.
Let’s look at some of the big winners from the last round.
In the Specialty category, Night Owl Cookies edged out Azucar ice cream to earn a spot in the sweet 16. In Miami Gems, Islas Canarias — a No. 1 seed in our tournament — continues to roll over the competition. In Returning Faves (we invited back the sweet 16 from last year), Dr. Limón squeaked out a 50-vote win over Pincho in a contest that saw more than 1,300 votes.
And, in the Newbies category for newly opened restaurants, we needed a coin flip to decide a winner between No. 1 seed La Placita and No. 8 seed Kaido — restaurants owned by two James Beard award nominees, José Mendin at La Placita and Brad KIlgore at Kaido. After a best two-out-of-three, the coin flip winner was Kaido.
Our Munch Madness 2019 winner will retire as the undefeated 2019 champion along with Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill and Bocas House.
Come back to MiamiHerald.com/munchmadness, vote for your favorite, and help them move through the bracket until you help crown the 2019 Miami Herald Munch Madness Champion.
