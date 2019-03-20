Munch Madness 2019: On to Round 2!

Things just got real.
Our field of 64 restaurants just got cut in half as we move on to Round 2 in our annual Miami Herald Munch Madness tournament. But these 32 remaining “teams” still need your help.
Vote for your favorite Miami restaurants in our bracket challenge until the winner is announced April. 8. Choose your favorites at MiamiHerald.com/munchmadness.
Voting for Round 2 continues until 9 p.m. March 23.
In the first round, No. 16 seed Sport Grill — which made the tournament after just missing our sweet 16 last year — upset last year’s runner up, Tropical Chinese, to move on in the Returning Faves regional.
In Specialty, both Night Owl Cookies and Knaus Berry Farm rolled. Sanguich de Miami made short work of Amara among Newbies. And Islas Canarias won handily in the Miami Gems category.
The winner will retire as the undefeated 2019 champion along with Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill and Bocas House.
Come back to MiamiHerald.com/munchmadness, vote for your favorite, and help them move through the bracket until you help crown the 2019 Miami Herald Munch Madness Champion.
