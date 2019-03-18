Munch Madness 2019 is here! Vote for your favorite Miami restaurant in the bracket

It’s tournament time in Miami and, no, we’re not talking about basketball.
The Miami Herald’s Munch Madness returns for a third year, asking readers to vote for their favorite restaurants in a bracket challenge like the NCAA basketball championship at MiamiHerald.com/munchmadness.
Click here to see the bracket and start voting!
We chose 64 restaurants to compete in this year’s tournament, echoing basketball’s 64 teams. It’s a combination critic’s choice since I help narrow the field and a reader’s choice because you ultimately decide on Miami’s favorite spot this year. Voting opens March 18 at 9 a.m.
You may not have heard of many of these restaurants — and that’s a good thing. We want to highlight Miami restaurants doing things right that you should put on your radar.
The winner will be crowned on April 8 and will retire as the undefeated 2019 champion. Previous year’s winners Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill and Bocas House will be cheering from the sidelines, awaiting a new name to join them in the rafters. The prize? Bragging rights and a sweet plaque.
We invited back the Sweet 16 from last year, except for Bocas House, the eventual champion. That means the top vote getter that did not make that bracket, Sports Grill, returns to the tournament. The 16 face off against each other in a single bracket.
The other three quadrants include Miami Gems, Newbies for restaurants that opened in the last year and a new Specialty bracket, where eateries known for doing one thing well — ice cream, cookies, tacos, sushi — get their chance at our big dance.
Come back to MiamiHerald.com/munchmadness, vote for your favorite, and help them move through the bracket until you help crown the 2019 Miami Herald Munch Madness Champion.
