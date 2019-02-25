You can taste rum-soaked flan ice cream for free on Friday — but don’t forget your ID

I scream, you scream, we all slur our words for rum-infused ice cream.
Azucar ice cream shop in Little Havana, which boasts Latin flavors in its gelato-style ice cream, has teamed with Havana Club rum to create a rum-soaked, flan-flavored ice cream.
The best part? The shop will give away a scoop to the first 1,000 people in line when the store opens Friday at 11 a.m. (Does that count as day drinking?) Bring identification, because the shop won’t serve those who are not at least 21 and old enough to sample this latest creation.
“We’ve been very busy creating new flavors,” Azucar founder Suzy Batlle said.
It’s the latest collaboration for Azucar and Batlle, who said she has tapped back into her Cuban nostalgia. Earlier this month, Batlle debuted Café Bustelo ice cream. It’s made by soaking Bustelo coffee grounds in the ice cream base for 48 hours.
“Right up until you freeze it, you’ve basically made a cortadito,” Batlle said. “And you can taste it. It’s totally like drinking a cup of café cubano.”
She even made a Violetas ice cream, inspired by the Royal Violets baby cologne that suffuses all Cuban babies. (“It’s perfume-y, but people love it,” she said.) Azucar also will serve the new flavors at its upcoming spot in the Timeout Miami Market in South Beach, set to open in March.
Azucar ice cream
1503 SW 8th St., Little Havana
