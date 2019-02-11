Here’s how to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Miami — if you’re broke

There’s nothing going on but the rent.
Oh, and Valentine’s Day. It’s on Thursday for those who don’t want to get the stink eye from your beloved when you forget.
As you ponder your options on what is meant to be the most romantic day of the year, you may want to check your credit card balance. Because going out to a nice meal involves spending some serious coin.
But if things are tough all over for you financially, we found some spots to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day with a festive touch without causing your wallet much pain. (Deals are good on Thursday only, unless specified.)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Auntie Anne’s: Buy one heart-shaped pretzel and the other one is gratis. Visit the website to redeem the coupon.
California Pizza Kitchen: The oh-so-popular heart-shaped pie is available on the crispy thin crust pizzas only for no additional charge Tuesday through Feb 17.
Chick-fil-A: The chicken nuggets stay oval, but the 30-count tray is shaped like a heart through Feb. 28 at limited Florida locations.
Dunkin’ Donuts: You’ve got two options here. Both are equally adorable: A heart-shaped bagel or donut. We prefer the latter as it has those colorfully festive sprinkles.
Papa John’s: Heart-shaped pizzas (one topping, thin crust) go for just $11. The impression you’ll make on your fellow carb lover: Priceless.
Waffle House: Want to get really fancy? Head to this popular breakfast spot, which will be throwing down the white tablecloths and VIP treatment (waiters in bow ties?) for one night only. “Valentine’s Day is about spending time with the one you love at a place you love,” says Waffle House Valentine’s Specialist Jessica Kinskey in a statement. “And it’s even better when you can do that without spending a lot of money.”
Amen. Click here for participating locations.
Comments