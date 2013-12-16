Go Greek and save big as Thasos debuts Thursday & Friday happy hours in Fort Lauderdale. Pop by Thursdays from 5-11pm and enjoy $5 cocktails, two-for-one wines and complimentary bar snacks. Fridays from 4-7pm enjoy a Veuve Cliquot happy hour featuring $11 champagne by the glass and $55 bottles of champagne. Regular weekday happy hour from 4-7pm featuring $7 mezes still applies. 3330 E. Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
