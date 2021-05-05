Dress-up time again: Ultra exclusive party from NYC nightlife king pops up in Wynwood

Every Thursday, OMAR’s / La Plage will be open at The Moon (2121 NW Second Ave, Miami, FL) for dinner and show, followed by OMAR’s iconic and exclusive private soiree,

For those of us tiptoeing back out there, Thursday nights are looking way up.

New York City nightlife guru Omar Hernandez is bringing his famed La Plage party to The Moon event space in Wynwood each week.

Guests will be treated to a feast of the senses at this ultra exclusive soiree. Think burlesque, acrobatics, dancing, singing, as well as sounds from DJs Mark Wolf, Johan Pfeiffer and Moon Rocket.

Neapolitan Chef Giuseppe Marrone, of Hernandez’s NYC hot spot La Boîte, will be heading up the menu, with a focus on seafood, charcuterie and tapas.

Interior of The Moon event space

Due to ongoing COVID restrictions, capacity is limited at this elegantly lush and intimate venue done up in muted orange and pink tones.

Dress code? Miami fabulous. Because you never know who’s going to show up. We do know that last month, a certain power couple (that would be Beyonce and Jay Z), stopped in to Hernandez’s way private monthly supper club at Faena Hotel’s Saxony Bar in Miami Beach.

The Wynwood venue will be limited for both the seated dinner and show (8- 11p.m.) and the soirée (11 p.m. to “late”), which is table service and “guest list only,” according to a spokeswoman for the dinner party.

Important: Only guests who have reservations or a confirmed RSVP will be able to enter.

“The venue will be following safety guidelines, with tables socially distanced as well as performers and staff wearing masks,” she said.

Omar’s La Plage

Where: The Moon, 2121 NW Second Ave., Miami

Seatings: 8 p.m.-11 p.m., Thursdays

Reservations: Via Resy or by emailing rsvp@omar-nyc.com