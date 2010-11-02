Party Patrol - Miami - Nov. 3

Halloween insanity is over, but the party continues with special performances by Second Sun, Boys Noize, Steve Lawler, and the world famous DJ TIESTO this weekend. It’s time to rock the party!
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3
Crookers at LIV
4441 Collins Ave. Miami Beach; 305-674-4680
www.LIVnightclub.com
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The week kicks off with the DJ tandem of Crookers (Bot and Phra) throwing it down at LIV nightclub for the weekly installment of one of the funkiest parties on Miami Beach – Dirty Hairy. Prepare to “Embrace the Martian” as you dance to super fab electro house with Crookers and the resident DJs Ross One, Contra, and the sexy Jessica Who.
Doors open at 11 p.m. Trendsetting fashion is a must and you must be 21 to get in. For guest list and table RSVP send an email to RSVP@epoplife.com
Crooker’s Overdose by Cameron Maske
Boys Noize at Mansion
1235 Washington Ave. Miami Beach; 305-531-5535
www.MansionMiami.com
Mansion will be on fire for its weekly event – International Wednesdays. This time special guests Boys Noize will be in the building alongside Damaged Goods and Konflikt. They’re bringing their electro beats with “Lava, Lava”, “Let’s Buy Happiness”, and many more. International Wednesdays brings you the best of music from around the world all in one place for your dancing pleasure.
Tickets are currently on sale for $28 on WantTickets.com. Doors open at 11 p.m.
Tag Team + Boyz Noise – Lava Whoomp Lava (Kogu Live Mashup) by Nanã Burukê
FRIDAY, NOV. 5
Steve Lawler at SOHO Studios
2136 NW 1st Ave., Miami
www.sohostudiosmiami.com
Get your techno fix as you make your way to SOHO Studios in the Wynwood Design Destrict for a special performance by British House Producer/DJ Steve Lawler presented by Speakerbox Productions. He’s taking up the entire venue with opening sets by DJs Leon and David Pher. Known as the KING of SPACE, Lawler promises to bring his arsenal of hits such as “Course for Horses”, “Rise’In”, and “21st Century Ketchup”.
Tickets are currently $35 on WantTickets.com. It all starts at 10 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. and you must be 21 to get in.
Steve lawler-21st century ketchup by franyoka
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
Tiësto at LIV
4441 Collins Ave. Miami Beach; 305-674-4680
www.LIVnightclub.com
Saturday there’s only one place to be – LIV! World famous DJ Tiësto is taking over the turntables for a major performance. People, it’s Tiësto, voted No. 1 DJ in the world over and over again, with hits coming one after another. His last album Kaleidoscope features guest appearances by Nelly Furtado, Calvin Harris, Bloc Party, and includes tracks such as “Louder Than Boom”, “Knock You Out”, and my favorite, “Escape Me” featuring C.C. Shefield. Saturday if you can make it to LIV – that’s where you need to be.
Tickets are currently $220 at WantTickets.com. Prices at the door are sure to increase.
Tiësto feat. CC Sheffield – Escape Me by Dj tiesto
SUNDAY, NOV. 7
Second Sun at SET
320 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
www.SETMiami.com
The fun DJs continue to come out and play as the Second Sun DJ team head to SET nightclub for their Lost Weekend Album Tour alongside Louis Dee and Chicco Secci. They’ll be “Doing it Well”, with “A Girl Like You”, and some “Fire and Ice”. Close out your weekend with great house music to get you ready for the next week.
Doors open at 11 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are available at WantTickets.com
Paul Harris And Second Sun – Doing It Well (Red-Eye & Julien Nolan Remix) [Ultra Records] by RED-EYE
Comments