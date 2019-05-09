Offset was reportedly at the scene of an Atlanta drive-by. Will he make it to Rolling Loud?

Migos

Rapper Offset had a close call on Wednesday night.

The rapper was recording at an Atlanta studio that got peppered with bullets from a drive-by shooting, TMZ first reported.

Surveillance video from outside the building, though blurry, shows a car pass by the Crossover Entertainment Group building; a person is standing up and leaning out the side with a weapon.





The website shows pictures of damage to three vehicles in the lot, as well as partially shattered glass door, but no report of victims.





The Atlanta Police Department released a statement:

“On May 8, 2019 at around 9:05 p.m. Atlanta Police responded to 1310 Ellsworth Industrial Pkwy in reference to a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the reporting party who advised that while he and others were at the location, occupants of a dark SUV started to shoot towards the building.”





The agency added that there was an initial report of someone being shot in the leg, but officers were unable to locate a gunshot victim.

“Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding of the shooting. The investigation continues.”

It’s unclear if the singer, one third of hip-hop group Migos, was being targeted or if he was inside or outside at the time of the shooting.





As far as we know, Offset (real name: Kiari Kendrell Cephus) is still set to take the stage with the other two members of his group, Takeoff and Quavos, the Rolling Loud Festival at Hard Rock Stadium Friday.

According to the schedule, his famous wife, Cardi B, goes on right before him at 9:50 p.m.

This could get interesting: Remember last year’s Rolling Loud? When Offset crashed her performance to win her back? The music superstar seemed genuinely shocked, and had him removed. But the two seem intact and happy now with their baby, Kulture.

Cardi hasn’t commented on the scary incident on social media. She’s busying herself in L.A., promoting her sleek meets sexy clothing line, Fashion Nova.

A call seeking comment at the Atlanta rehearsal studio went unanswered Thursday.