Amara La Negra has been working hard and she finally bought her Miami ‘mansion’

Amara La Negra is ready for her close up.

Amara La Negra has just bought a “mansion” in Miami. This is how the artist, born in Miami of Dominican parents, described the seven-bedroom, six-bathroom residence she will share with her mother.

“Mommy, welcome home,” she said in an Instagram post, dedicating the new home just in time for Mother’s Day.

“I still cannot believe it,” she gushed, explaining that at one point she and her mother worked cleaning houses and selling flowers in the streets.

That’s why she considers this new home the fruit of her labor and the motivation to keep striving in her career as an artist.

The house that Amara La Negra bought for herself and her mother in Miami.

The artist, dancer and singer was the first runner up in February on Univision’s dance contest “Mira quien baila All Stars.” The winner was Clarissa Molina, co-host of “El Gordo y La Flaca,” in a close competition that divided the Dominican community which had to choose between two of their own.





Amara La Negra has been in the spotlight since age 4 as part of the cast of children who accompanied Don Francisco on “Sábado Gigante” on Univisión. She was also part of the network’s dance squad, sharing the stage with Willy Chirino, Olga Tañón and Celia Cruz, whom she always considered an inspiration.

“Celia Cruz was one of the reasons why I felt moved to be proud of my roots,” she said in an interview with El Nuevo Herald in December 2017.

At that time she was preparing to be part of the cast of VH-1’s reality show “Love & Hip Hop Miami,” which became her ticket to fame on English-language television.

Amara began to focus on becoming a singer at age 14 or 15, cultivating the Latin urban genre, and mixing salsa with hip-hop. She also explored her facet as an entrepreneur by launching a line of beachwear.

With more than two million followers on social media, the artist has denounced in numerous interviews the discriminatory treatment of Afro-Latino artists. However, in her English crossover she also received attacks from people who considered her look not Afro enough.

“Too black to be Latina, too Latina to be black,” she said in an interview with Rolling Stone, when she released her song “What A Bam Bam.”





Always willing to face new challenges, Amara la Negra said the fact that her hard work has allowed her to purchase a home “motivates me to work harder to see what else I can achieve.”

“I have worked hard, but everything has been worth it, seeing my mother happy in her new home makes me feel blessed every day,” she said in a post that accompanied a photo in which she appears signing closing papers for the purchase of the house alongside her mother.

She also shared that she is beginning the process of remodeling the residence and asked for recommendations for professionals who can help make it her dream house.

