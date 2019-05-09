‘A survivor from the Battle of Winterfell!‘: ‘Game of Thrones’ star parties in Miami

John Bradley

What’s the opposite of Winterfell? Probably Miami.

“Game of Thrones” star John Bradley took a break from the death, drama and gloom of his cult show on Sunday for some Cinco de Mayo fun.

The actor who plays Night Watch steward Samwell Tarly was seen getting his drink on at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach, as first reported by Page Six.

“[Bradley] was lounging and hanging out,” the source dished to the outlet. “He was with a group of friends, had a couple of drinks and was very friendly and taking lots of selfies with ‘Game of Thrones’ fans who approached him.”





Yep. Bradley didn’t appear as if he wanted the party to stop, staying at Hyde until right around closing time at 7 p.m. (His show aired on HBO two hours later. Do you think he eyeballed the errant Starbucks coffee cup on set?)





Jon Snow’s bestie also made some friends in high places.

On Twitter, the Miami Beach Police Department posted a picture of two officers posing with the 30 year old with a cocktail in his hand at the property.

SPOTTED: A survivor from the Battle of Winterfell!



Who’s ready for #GameofThrones tonight? pic.twitter.com/S3lpoAFnBe — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) May 5, 2019

The cops’ cheeky caption: “SPOTTED: A survivor from the Battle of Winterfell!”

The Brit was busy, taking advantage of the Magic City. The following day, he took to the high seas, as per his Instagram.





“In terms of selfies taken on a boat in the middle of the sea, strong winds blowing your wispy hair all across your face, roasting hot, sweating profusely and (to quote Shaggy) the motion of the ocean making you nauseous, this is probably as good as it’s going to get,” read the caption, along with a black of white pic of him looking slightly seasick.

“Miami. 2019. #miami #saltyoldseadog #raveonthewaves #ihadtositdownforages.”

Hey, the guy deserves some fun after all he and the cast have been through leading up to the final season.

On Twitter on Sunday, Bradley posted a gif of him as Tarley and Kit Harington as Snow, telling his comrade, “You’re the best friend I’ve ever had.”

“It may seem like an odd thing to say, but I loved these two characters so much. Outside of Kit and me and everything else, I just loved them and what they shared. And it really does hurt to say goodbye,” he wrote.

But maybe it was the tequila talking.



