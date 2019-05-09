He used to cook at The Forge. Now this local chef is whipping up meals for pop royalty.

Chef Dewey LoSasso.

It’s not every day you get to cook for pop royalty.

On Tuesday, Dewey LoSasso did the honors for Alicia Keys.

LoSasso and the team at Bill Hansen Luxury Catering and Events cooked up a storm for the multiple Grammy award winner at the iconic Hit Factory Criteria recording studio in North Miami. Music stars who have passed through those doors include Bob Marley, the Bee Gees, Michael Jackson and even Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey.

“Alicia Keys was amazing,” said LoSasso, formerly with The Forge and The Acqualina Resort & Spa and is now a corporate executive chef. “I had the opportunity to thank her for her amazing stint this past year as the best Grammy host ever.”

As per the artist’s Instagram, “The Girl on Fire” singer was busy, busy. She attended the Met Gala in NYC with her husband Swizz Beatz the night before.

LoSasso told Miami.com he’s been a fan of Keys a while and was especially thrilled to be able to feed her in the iconic music studio.

“I am a music nerd, and a pretty amateur guitar player,” he said.





On the menu: a chilled Farro and Tofu salad over Sullivan Street Bakery Grain Crostini , as well as some Miami Smokers Bacon Wrapped Maduros.

Keys was just as awesome in person as she seems on stage, the chef added.

“She was very genuine, authentic and just a beautiful person inside and out.”