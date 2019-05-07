‘It’s like your heart opens and doubles’: Miami nightlife king welcomes baby girl

Dave Grutman at STORY

Welcome to sleepless nights, round two.

At least nightlife empresario Dave Grutman is used to not getting much rest.

The owner of such Miami hotspots as Story, LIV and Komodo just became a father for the second time. His wife, model Isabella Grutman, welcomed a baby girl on Monday (coincidentally, the same day as another royal baby was born). Her name is Vida Rose, a spokeswoman told Miami.com. “Vida” means life in Spanish.

On the hospitality entrepreneur’s Instagram post, in which he is seen kissing his wife while she lies in a hospital bed, he says Vida weighed in at eight pounds, nine ounces.

“Beautiful Healthy Girl.”





The couple, who married in a star studded ceremony at Wynwood Walls in April 2016, welcomed daughter Kaia on Sept. 21, 2017.

“I didn’t think I could love anything or anyone as much as I love Kaia, and then instantly it is like your heart opens up and doubles,” Grutman told us.” Vida is everything we could have hoped for and more.”