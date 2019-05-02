‘Bachelorette’ star is ‘sad’ about show’s lack of diversity, moves to Miami

Miami Herald Archives

Rachel Lindsay may have found everlasting love on her season of “The Bachelorette,” but the experience remains bittersweet.

Lindsay linked up with 12 other alumni of the ABC dating show to shoot a “Bachelorette” reunion special hosted by Chris Harrison. It airs at 8 p.m. Monday.

And while she was happy to discuss finding love, the ABC dating show alum told UsWeekly that it was emotional to realize that she was still the only African American “Bachelorette.”

“It was sad for me to look around the room and [see that] no one else looked like me,” Lindsay told the magazine. “It was sad for me to be the sole representation for women of color.”

The bright spot remains: The Dallas native met her soulmate, Miami chiropractor Bryan Abasolo, during season 13 in 2017.

Another (literal) bright spot: The couple has moved to the groom-to-be’s hometown, they first told Access Live in March, adding that the wedding is set for August in the Caribbean.

Lindsay seems to be loving her new digs.

The 34-year-old posted a picture of her and her fiance late last month in Key Biscayne, with the Miami skyline glittering in the background. It was her first birthday “away from home,” she wrote.

Hopefully, she finds the diversity that she says is lacking on the show right here in the Magic City.