We miss Mötley Crüe as much as you. Florida’s Carnival of Crüe promises something close

You’ve dug in “The Dirt,” played “Dr. Feelgood” till it hurt and now fret that Mötley Crüe won’t tour anymore.
What’s a headbanger with a jones for ‘80s hard rock classics like “Looks That Kill,” “Girls Girls Girls” and “S.O.S. (Same Ol’ Situation)” to do — save watch the Crüe movie “The Dirt” on Netflix again?
The Florida-based tribute band, Carnival of Crüe, could be your fix.
The act — with its Vince Neil lookalke, tattoos, costumes and colorfully raunchy stage show — plays Fort Lauderdale’s RevolutionLive on June 15 in an all-ages show. (Suggesting that the bass player won’t O.D. on stage).
COC’s website also lists a few other Florida dates in Daytona (June 14), Miramar Beach (July 12) and Welaka (Oct. 5).
Here’s the dirt on COC’s Fort Lauderdale blowout.
If you go
What: Carnival of Crüe, a Mötley Crüe tribute band
When: 8 p.m. June 15
Where: Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale
Tickets: $15 advance, $18 day of show go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 2, through the Revolution Live box office (no fees there), www.livenation.com, Ticketmaster or charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000.
