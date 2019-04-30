Venus Williams was just seen partying until the wee hours all over Miami

Venus Williams of the United States serves to Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Venus Williams had quite a weekend, reports The New York Post.

An insider told the outlet was spotted party-hopping from dusk til dawn in Miami on both Friday and Saturday nights.

On Friday, night a source said Serena’s older sister was seen whooping it up until 5 a.m. at Rockwell nightclub in South Beach where Williams “danced all night long.”

After a bit of shuteye (we hope), the tennis star went back out. Again.

The 38 year old Palm Beach Gardens resident started her evening off by grabbing a late dinner at Dave Grutman’s latest hot spot, Swan Miami in the Design District, then headed to the beach to his nightclub Story at around 1:45 a.m.





A spy saw Williams, dressed in jean shorts and a white top, having a “friendly chat” with DJ Khaled, who performed. She danced with some pals to his music until around 4 a.m.

But she wasn’t done.

Next stop: Back downtown to E11even 24/7 club, where the multiple Grand Slam winner met up with fellow tennis player Eugenie Bouchard.

The two athletes reportedly “partied into the wee hours of the morning, drinking champagne and taking a few vodka shots,” onlookers told the newspaper.

We’re told the pair were spotted making their exit around 7a.m.





What is Williams celebrating? It’s unclear. It’s also unclear if the designer is still dating financier Nick Hammond, who gave her a friendship ring last summer.