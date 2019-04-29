‘How good is this, bro?’ Bill Gates seen on video dancing at Miami Beach nightclub

Bill Gates

Bill Gates may seem like a pretty buttoned up guy, but South Beach seems to have loosened him up a bit.

The billionaire Microsoft founder was pictured dancing up a storm (well, not really a storm) at LIV nightclub inside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel last Friday night.

Gates had reportedly been watching his equestrian daughter Jennifer Gates, compete last weekend at the Longines Global Champions Tour on the sands of Miami Beach.

The 23 year old show jumping champ posted a picture on Instagram on her horse by the ocean, “What an incredible weekend,” she wrote.

Dad also apparently had an incredible weekend as well.

TMZ posted video from an onlooker at the flashy club (where drinks go for $20 and up) out on the dance floor flanked by a few females. The tech mogul is dressed in his usual workaday attire of a polo shirt and slacks while Waka Flocka Flame’s “Grove St. Party” then Nicki Minaj’s song “No Frauds” thump in the background.

At one point Gates is seen grabbing an unidentified woman’s hand as he moves side to side, grooving to the beat.

“How good is this, bro?” screams a patron who appears to be shooting the video from the balcony.





Witnesses told TMZ Gates showed up at around 11 p.m., along with some pals and bodyguards in tow.

The 63-year-old Seattle native has been married to his philanthropist wife Melinda Gates for 25 years but it’s unclear if she is one of the women out on the dance floor.

Melinda, who recently came out with her first book, “The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World,” is currently on a promotional tour around the country.

Gates currently holds the spot as No. 2 richest person in the world.

Reigning at No. 1 is the founder of Amazon, Miami’s own Jeff Bezos, who was seen at the same club over Labor Day last year “looking together” with his then wife MacKenzie.

We all know how that turned out.