President Pitbull: Watch a video about what Florida would be like as its own country

Orlando comedian Rauce Padgett brought the laughs to locals this week, posting a mini mockumentary showing us a frightening scenario: What it would be like if the Sunshine State removed itself from the rest of the nation.

In the three-minute YouTube video posted Thursday, Padgett plays “Fort Myers,” a journalist explaining how Florida became a country, heralded by a Tweet from Marco Rubio that simply said, “We out!” with the hashtag #flexit.

The president? The one and only Pitbull, from the 305 Party Party, who was elected within three hours on a “simple Facebook poll.”

“It turned being Florida’s most accurate election in all of its history,” said Myers. “A lavish ceremony was held in the nation’ s new capital, Miami.”

Myers interviews locals who wonder if Pitbull will be building an army.

“Florida is the most heavily armed country in the world,” says Myers, “with an average of 24 firearms per square house. But with so many guns and no one to aim at, Florida, in a bold move, declared a war on Canada.”

Weather thwarted the civil war, he continues, due to high seas and temperatures that plummeted below 60 degrees.

The caption on the video reads, “Ever imagine what would Florida do if it was its own country? I do all the time. So I made sketch about it.”

Padgett asks you to share it with as many Floridians as possible.

“It was made for them.”

Most commenters seemed to appreciate the humor:

“Fact: Floridians are the most powerful race on Earth .”

“Serious question: “Do we get to keep Florida Man?”

“I’m so glad to see that good self deprecating Florida content. God, I hate it here but love it all the same .”