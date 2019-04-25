‘Shark Tank’ star Daymond John: Miami is my favorite place in the world

Daymond John loves Miami.

The “Shark Tank” star rarely misses an opportunity to give props to the Magic City.

The FUBU founder recently told UsWeekly that it was his “favorite place in the world.”

“I love the water, restaurants and nightlife,” the avid fisherman said in the story, which was about his 25 favorite things.

The New Yorker definitely put his money where his mouth was, celebrating Easter Sunday at South Beach hotspot Nikki Beach with his wife Heather Taras and their 3 year old daughter Minka.

The three dined on the oceanside venue’s lavish brunch of French toast, fresh fruit and omelets made to order.

Though John is a multimillionaire, he still enjoys fast food and a scrappy, all eat you can buffet on occasion.

The 50-year-old thyroid cancer survivor admitted in the UsWeekly article that McDonald’s was his favorite fast food restaurant and “falling in love with Golden Corral has been my biggest regret in life.”

Well, Miami has those places, too.

When are you moving here, Daymond?