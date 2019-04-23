Marc Anthony: My kids are happy I don’t work the 9 to 5 grind

Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony wouldn’t be happy living the cubicle life.

Talking to People en Español about his new album, “3.0,” Anthony said he loves his work, even though he doesn’t have a conventional career. Making music, touring and concerts are all part of the gig, just the way meetings, commutes and watercooler gossip are for office drones.

“Thank God all my children know that their father doesn’t have the 9 to 5 grind,” he said. “They understand that my work takes me away from home for long periods.”





The “Tu vida en la mía” singer (real name: Marco Antonio Muñiz) really has to spread the love around.

He shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with Jennifer Lopez. He also has two sons with his ex wife Dayanara Torres, Ryan, 15 and Cristian, 18, as well as two grown children - a grown daughter, Arianna, and a grown son whom he adopted while in a relationship with his ex girlfriend, Debbie Rosado.





“I try to make the effort to see all my kids during breaks as much as possible,” Anthony added.

Lopez and her baller fiance Alex Rodriguez share a home in Miami, where the Latin music superstar also has place.





Things are apparently going swimmingly with the blended family.

Asked at a recent red carpet event if he was happy for his newly engaged famous ex wife, Anthony enthusiastically told UsWeekly, “Yes, of course I am!”

As far as we know, the NYC native is currently single. The 50-year-old was spotted hanging out with a bunch of models on a yacht earlier this month.

There were no kids in sight.