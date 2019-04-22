Alonzo Mourning appears to be moving on. The NBA legend was spotted with someone new.

Alonzo Mourning talks about Team USA in 2012 NBA Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist, Alonzo Mourning, discusses Team USA Basketball and why he thinks the team will bring home the gold for America once again. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NBA Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist, Alonzo Mourning, discusses Team USA Basketball and why he thinks the team will bring home the gold for America once again.

Alonzo Mourning appears to be moving on from his split with Tracy Wilson Mourning. TMZ has a picture of the the 49-year-old NBA legend walking arm in arm in Miami Beach over the weekend with an unidentified brunette.

They are both wearing bathing attire; Mourning carries a beach bag and sunblock. The woman was carrying a martini glass (it was empty, for those keeping track at home).





The Mournings announced they were splitting in February. The parents of three are said to be amicable while going through their divorce proceedings.

The ex couple was married for 22 years.





Wilson and Mourning met in 1980 in Las Vegas, when the future Miami Heat star was playing in the Las Vegas Desert Classic, a l tournament for star high schoolers. Wilson had moved to Vegas from Cincinnati to help care for a sick relative.