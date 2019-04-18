Gabrielle Union is taking her ‘Bad Boys’ character from Miami to L.A. in new series

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

It’s a small world, y’all.

While Will Smith and Martin Lawrence tear up Miami shooting the third installment of “Bad Boys,” Hollywood is cooking up a female version.

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba are picking up where the buddies leave off. They’ll star in a “Bad Boys” reboot, according to widespread media reports.

“L.A.’s Finest”is produced by “Bad Boys” honcho’s Jerry Bruckheimer Television, and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The chemistry is spot on because the ladies get each other, Union told the entertainment Extra TV.

“She was one of the cool kids that was in on the joke that came up the way I came up,” the actress said of Alba. “What you see is what you created. I got her, so when we need someone that is kick-ass. There’s only one Jessica Alba.”

In the 13 episode series, Union plays Syd Burnett, the hardened ex Miami cop from 2003’s “Bad Boys 2.” She’s the crime fighting sister of Marcus (Lawrence) who is hooking up with Mike (Smith).





She moves to L.A. to team up with Nancy McKenna (Alba), a snarky working mom.





Both have complicated histories and become fast friends going after one of the city’s most fierce criminals, explains a release.

The first three installments will be available to Spectrum subscribers free On Demand on May 13; new episodes will air every Monday until the finale.