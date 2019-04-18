Alex Rodriguez needed a little help from the sun to propose to Jennifer Lopez

EAST HAMPTON, NY - AUGUST 12: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2017: hosted by Ronald O. Perelman at The Creeks on August 12, 2017 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Apollo) Getty Images for The Apollo

As many of her longtime fans know, Jennifer Lopez likes for things to be just right.

And apparently they were perfect when Alex Rodriguez got down on bended knee to ask her for her hand in March.





Or so says Rodriguez, who appeared on the “Tonight Show” Tuesday night, spilling the details on their engagement to host Jimmy Fallon.

ARod admitted he wanted everything to be perfect, including the sunset, so he rehearsed popping the question three separate times. Eventually, nature complied.

.@AROD rehearsed his proposal to @JLo to make sure everything was perfect pic.twitter.com/pyIVucWs35 — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) April 16, 2019

“I planned it for about six months,” Rodriguez revealed. “The three days prior to me going down on one knee and getting engaged, I rehearsed for three days in a row. “One day, the sunset was at 6:27, the next day it was at 6:29, and then the third day it was raining!” he recalled. “So I kind of [decided] 6:29, and I said, ‘This is the time that I’m gonna do it.’ And it worked out well.”

The former Yankee said he used his assistant Ashley as a stand-in for the real thing until the big day in the Bahamas.

The power couple announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing a photo of Lopez’ looking thrilled and shocked as her fiance kneels in the sand.

ARod joked that the time had come to take the leap. His girlfiend had been dropping not so subtle hints for some time.

“I knew I was in some trouble when she had [the song] ‘Anillo,’” said the former baseballer. “Then she has a movie coming this fall called ‘Marry Me.’’