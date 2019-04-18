Report: Kodak Black arrested on gun, drugs charges at U.S. border

Kodak Black performing at the MTV VMAs. Associated Press

Kodak Black is back in the slammer again.

The Miami rapper didn’t show for Boston’s House of Blues concert Wednesday night and fans were duly miffed. Videos of the venue circulating on social media show the crowd chanting and booing.

The reason?

TMZ reports Black was being arrested on weapons and drugs charges at the U.S. border coming back in from Canada.

Law enforcement sources told the gossip site that the entertainer, born Dieuson Octave, was stopped by U.S. Customs Agents Wednesday. Agents reportedly found at least two guns as well as marijuana.

They didn’t tell us he wasn’t coming until the end of the show, this was the crowd booing after hour one and a half of waiting pic.twitter.com/0tggjeOaoF — GH Luke (@LFitzpatrick33) April 18, 2019

The Pompano Beach native is currently in custody on $40,000 bond. It’s unclear why Black was in Canada.

This latest incident is hardly Black’s first run-in with the law.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the hip hopper must return to South Carolina sometime this year to face a charge of raping a high school student in a hotel room after a 2016 concert.

Last summer, the 21 year old was released from the Broward County Main Jail after serving seven months behind bars for numerous charges, including grand theft, marijuana possession, and child neglect.