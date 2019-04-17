LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony arrives at Universal Music Group’s 2016 GRAMMY After Party at The Theatre At The Ace Hotel on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) WireImage

Camila Cabello is getting her Cinderella moment.

The ex Fifth Harmony member is changing gears, and getting into the acting game.

Cabello will reportedly star in the latest re-telling of the classic tale, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

This big screen musical, which will be released by Sony Pictures, will be a “modern reimagining.”

THR says the idea for the reboot was James Corden’s. The late night talk show host will also produce.

Cabello did not post anything about this news yet. The Cuba native is busy promoting her love song, “Mi Persona Favorita” with Alejandro Sanz.

Working out in Los Angeles, the “Havana” singer is apparently longing for her adopted home.

She posted a picture of her first album shoot for her 2017 self titled debut, “Camila,” and wrote, “Miss you, miss you, miss you Miami.”