He slapped a reporter in the face. Now this telenovela star is defending Pablo Lyle

Eduardo Yanez © CEN / Univision

Of all people, Eduardo Yañez is sounding off on fellow actor Pablo Lyle’s arrest.

The telenovela star who famously slapped “El Gordo y La Flaca” reporter Paco Fuentes on a red carpet back in 2017, appeared on Telemundo lifestyle show “Suelta La Sopa,” and was asked about the case.

Yañez said he didn’t blame Lyle, who faces charges of involuntary manslaughter after punching a man during a March 31 road rage incident in Miami. The victim, 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez, later died.

“Pablo is a very good boy,” he said. “I’ve known him a while. What he’s dealing with now is a tragedy and I just want to see the matter resolved.”

The reporter then asked: “How do you think you would’ve reacted in those circumstances?”

“Is your question for real?” Yañez answered. “I don’t know what was said. I mean, I don’t know what happened. I just know what I saw in the video and you can see one person get aggressive towards the vehicle where he was, period.”

Then the kicker: “He maybe reacted as I would have reacted.”

As far as Fuentes is concerned, the TV journalist was laid off from Univision last year. He managed to offend Yáñez by asking a question about the Mexican actor’s estranged son.

The situation quickly escalated.

On Monday, a judge set bail at $50,000 and ordered Lyle, facing a battery charge, under house arrest in Miami.

Assistant state attorney Genevieve Valle asked for $1 million bail as she considers charging the TV star with second degree murder.