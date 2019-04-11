While his famous ex JLo plans a wedding, Marc Anthony parties with models in Miami | Miami Herald

While his famous ex JLo plans a wedding, Marc Anthony parties with models in Miami

You can count on Marc Anthony: The man knows how to have a good time.

While his ex wife Jennifer Lopez plans her wedding to Alex Rodriguez, he’s living the high life.

On Sunday, the salsa superstar pulled up in a luxe yacht to Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge at around 8:30 p.m. for the venue’s Seaspice Sunday party.

Anthony, who is reportedly currently single, arrived with a group of “models” and enjoyed onboard service. The group indulged in such signature dishes such as the seafood platter, Kusshi oysters and ribeye steak served on hot stone. They washed down it all down with bottles of champagne.

The part time Miami resident recently released his new single, “Tu Vida en La Mia” (Your Life in Mine).

The video was shot at Frost Museum in downtown Miami. Locals will recognize such spots as the aquarium and sleek lobby.

As for Anthony’s love life, the last we heard he was dating Miami catwalker Mariana Downing. But we saw hide nor hair of him on her Instagram, a telling sign.

