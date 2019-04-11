Need a break on Tax Day? These South Florida spots are calling your name with deals

Lulu's Bait Shack in Fort Lauderdale

You know what time of year it is: The only time of year when that old death and taxes joke is funny.

Some of us working stiffs get refunds from the IRS; others have their money tucked away in a Cayman bank somewhere (umm) and a good chunk of folks have to write a check to Uncle Sam.

Regardless of your situation, everyone likes to save a buck or two, especially on April 15, the deadline to file.

Various local restaurants are offering deals to soften the blow or at the very least, relieve the stress of all that paperwork.

A sampling:

Royal Pig Pub

Day drinking on a Monday? Sounds like a perfectly good idea. This Fort Lauderdale bar is offering up BOGO (buy one get one free) Tito’s Handmade vodka cocktails all day. Soak up the alcohol with their popular dine-in Burger and Beer special, which is one regular burger, a beer and fries for just $10. 350 E Las Olas Boulevard; www.RoyalPigPub.com, 954-617-7447. Opens at 11 a.m.

Lulu’s Bait Shack

Snag a free appetizer with the purchase of at least two or more entrées at this Cajun joint that says it was “founded on Cajun cuisine and Mardi Gras morals.” Choices of apps include Buffalo Shrimp, Coconut Shrimp, Chicken Fingers and Chicken Nachos. 17 S. Atlantic Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale; Lulusbaitshack.com.

Hooters, all locations

Remember when you were a kid and didn’t know what a 1099 or W-3 form was? Those were the days. Relive them with your own offspring at (where else?) the chain known for its fun atmosphere, fried pickles and scantily clad waitresses. Yes, Hooters is offering to feed your under 11 child for free on Tax Day, if mom or dad orders an entree. That’s not all. The little people’s meals are served on a Hooters Kids Club frisbee that your little deductions can take home. Bonus: Junior can also take a selfie with a server. “Aw, honey, look at those cute owls!”

Firehouse Subs

Eileen Soler/for The Herald

Get a free medium sub with purchase of a full-price medium or large sub, chips and a drink Monday through Wednesday at this franchise founded by hot firemen. Use the coupon by clicking here. Show it from your phone or use your office printer when the boss isn’t looking. www.firehousesubs.com

Sonny’s BBQ

This is our personal fave is in Doral because we, um, occasionally stop here to escape traffic and stuff our faces. We also love that they named the Irresistible Ribs Special after the dreaded IRS. This IRS is nice, though: A Sweet & Smokey or House Dry-Rubbed Rib dinner for half off, plus two sides. “IRS Day can be extremely ‘taxing’ on the body, so Sonny’s BBQ is thrilled to serve our Irresistible Rib Special for the sixth year in a row,” said Montana Coleman, PR Manager. www.SonnysBBQ.com.