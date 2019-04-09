How many languages does David Beckham speak? Nine, in his anti malaria campaign

Since his involvement in Miami soccer, we’ve heard David Beckham speak Spanish on occasion.
Who could forget last year’s Instagram vid when he learned how to make a colada?
But in a new public service announcement released Tuesday, Becks shifts his focus from football, to malaria - in many different languages.
“Malaria isn’t just any disease. It’s the deadliest disease there’s ever been,” he says in the beginning of the clip, sitting down at a breakfast table.
Then as his lips move in synch, the same sentence is said in eight different voices and languages, including (yes) Spanish, French, Arabic, Hindi, and Mandarin.
According to Sky News, Artificial Intelligence technology was used to make him appear as if he’s doing all the voice work. The people actually speaking were malaria patients as well as doctors who treat the disease, the outlet added.
“Speak up and say ‘malaria must die.’ One voice can be powerful, but all of our voices together, then they will have to listen.,” Becks concludes in his native tongue.
His caption on Insta confirms the powerful PSA is “the world’s first AI voice petition.”
Comments