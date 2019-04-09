Reggae concert Kaya Fest just added an unexpected guest: Pitbull

attends Latina Magazine’s 15th anniversary celebration at Espace on September 26, 2011 in New York City.

When you think of Pitbull and his musical styles, reggae doesn’t necessarily come to mind.

Are we right or are we right?

Well, start getting used to the idea.

Mr. 305 was just added as a special guest at Kaya Fest, put on by the Marley brothers to celebrate all things cannabis.

Yes, Pitbull will join the stage with the guys, including Stephen, Julian, Ziggy and Damian, starting at 1 p.m. April 20 at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre.





Don’t be too much in shock: The local rapper has collaborated with Stephen Marley before.

Back in 2017, the reggae artist (Bob Marley’s 46-year-old son) and the rapper did the reggae meets rap song, “Options,” together.

Pit traveled to Jamaica for the entertaining video. He and Stephen are seen playing dominoes and joking around outside a bar.

“It’s an honor to be here,” says the artist also known as Armando Christian Perez to Stephen Marley, “but that doesn’t mean I’m going to let you win.”

Suddenly, a taut, gorgeous woman walks by in Daisy Dukes and a red bikini top. Pitbull quickly follows her inside.

“I feel like I’m home already,” says the Miami rapper as he ogles the woman dancing near a jukebox.





So, yeah, Kaya Fest is a natural fit here. So instead, of “Dale,” we may hear the chart topper say, “Yah, mon!”

The lineup includes such music stars as Busta Rhymes, Sean Paul and reggaetonero Farruko.

General admission tickets are $51 at www.livenation.com or charge-by-phone, 800-745-3000.

A portion of proceeds support the Ghetto Youths Foundation, a non-profit founded by the Marley boys “dedicated to providing impactful and transformative support to communities in need around the globe.”