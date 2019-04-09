‘This one’s for you world, let’s have a drink’: The Rock is now making tequila

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Actor Dwayne Johnson, recipient of the Action Star of the Decade Award, arrives at a Paramount Pictures and DreamWorks Animation event at Caesars Palace during the opening night of CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, April 23, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Johnson is promoting his upcoming movie, “G.I. Joe: Retaliation.” (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Rock wants to get you drunk.

Let’s put that another way: We’re not saying the man born Dwayne Johnson is encouraging you to drink alcohol.

Not just any alcohol: His alcohol.

Last April, TMZ first reported that Johnson signed paperwork that shows his company secured the trademark rights to the a brand of tequila called Mana.

As fans of the native Hawaiian may know, “mana” is a Polynesian word meaning supernatural power or spirit.

But in December, The Blast reported that “Mana” had been ditched because the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said it was too similar to the names of other products.

Last week, the “Jumanji” star posed with a bunch of test bottles, containing this different kind of spirit, in varying colors.

“Spent all weekend taste testing every batch of my new tequila fresh out of our barrels from Mexico. I’m very passionate about my new tequila we’re developing,” the caption read. “It’s been years in the making and every road has led here. Lots of growing excitement. Mana, passion, positivity, hard work and fun. This one’s for you world, let’s have a drink.”

Johnson did not hint what the tequila would be called. He did add the hashtag #innovation but that doesn’t sound very appetizing.