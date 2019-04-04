Paris Hilton was just seen partying it up in Miami. So is she dating Lil Pump? | Miami Herald

Paris Hilton was just seen partying it up in Miami. So is she dating Lil Pump?

Paris Hilton is still relevant, people.

The original reality star turned international DJ was doing what she (sorta) does best — partying — in Miami Beach Tuesday night.

Hilton, who was visiting for the Ultra Music Festival, was spotted at hotspot Bâoli celebrating a friend’s birthday.

The group danced up a storm, onlookers tell Miami.com, adding that the hotel heiress was in a great mood.

The 38 year old even obliged fellow patrons with selfies.

As far as we know, the onetime “Simple Life” star didn’t lose anything on this trip to the Magic City. In March of last year, Hilton was (naturally) partying it up at the RC Cola Plant night club in Wynwood when she misplaced her massive engagement ring given to her by fiance Chris Zylka. Security at the venue later found $2 million bauble in a bucket of ice.

View this post on Instagram

My new girlfriend

A post shared by @ lilpump on

What a difference a year makes: Hilton is now single. Maybe.

On his Instagram, rapper Lil Pump posed with the starlet smiling at an unknown club earlier this week. In the background, EDM artist Marshmello.

Pump’s caption read, “My new girlfriend.”

Hmm. Is Hilton in her rapper stage now?

Maybe it’s time for bad boys: And Lil Pump, though a lot younger, would fit the bill.

In February, the 18 year old Miami native was arrested on a disorderly conduct at Miami International Airport after cops thought he had drugs in his luggage.

All caught up yet?

According to her Insta, she flew down a week ago and has been staying at the Shore Club in SoBe.

How Hilton announced her arrival: With a pink bikini shot, and the caption, “I’m in Miami b-----.”

View this post on Instagram

I’m in Miami bitch

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

