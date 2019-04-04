‘Please eat.’ Anna Kournikova gets body shamed after posting bikini video

There’s that old quote (also a song): “Dance like nobody’s watching.”
Anna Kournikova took that expression to heart the other day and got badly trolled.
The one time tennis star posted a video of herself dancing in a bikini and high heels, boomerang style, on a table. She looked happy as can be, but the social media haters still came out in full force.
Commenters went nuts. Some people were just worried, and being maternal, wanting the Miami resident to eat a cheeseburger. Others were outright mean.
A sampling:
“Please eat.”
“What happened to your muscular athletic body?”
“You’ve lost so much fat and body mass. You’ve got no chest and you’ve got the body of a boy and you’re going to suffer for this when you get older with brittle bones.”
“Se veia mejor llenita. Asi flaca luce enferma.” (Translation: She would look better fuller. Being that thin, she looks sick.”)
Celebrities, they can do no right.
Just imagine if she were jiggling cellulite!
Kournikova and her longtime partner Enrique Iglesias became parents to twins Nicholas and Lucy 14 months ago, and haters were saying that she was so skinny after their birth that she must have had a surrogate. The Russian beauty (smartly) never commented on the matter.
A few kind souls defended her body:
“I’m guessing she has enough money for a trainer and works out and eats healthy,” opined one. “So sad people are jealous, and feel bad about themselves they put down other women.”
Comments