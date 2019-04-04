‘I went through a lot’: Celine Dion bringing her Courage world tour to Miami

Celine Dion gives the most emotionally resonant performance of the evening when she sang the Bee Gees’ ballad “Immortality” to its composer, Barry Gibb, the sole surviving Bee Gee. Dion also dedicated the heartfelt ballad to her late husband and brother in this screengrab from CBS’ broadcast of “Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Tribute to the Bee Gees” on Sunday, April 16, 2017. hcohen@miamiherald.com

Stop worrying about Celine Dion.

So the singer is a little on the thin side. She’s doing great. Not just great, Dion is going out on a world tour.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer will soon wrap a 16-year residency at Caesars Palace and hit the road, she announced Wednesday.

The 51-year-old Canadian will be promoting her new album, “Courage,” on the tour of the same name.

For the first time in over a decade, Celine Dion will tour North America. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12. Team Celine presale starts Monday, April 8. For more info including all tour dates go to https://t.co/PbVwUvFssV - Team Celine https://t.co/spxgqjVxUZ pic.twitter.com/qo4lu7xK22 — Celine Dion (@celinedion) April 3, 2019

Dion said she will kick off in her native country in September and make stops in over 50 North American cities including at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena on Jan 17, 2020.

First leg includes Florida

The first leg of dates also includes two other stops in Florida — Jan. 8, 2020 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville and Jan. 15 at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

During a Facebook Live chat to discuss her upcoming projects, Dion told fans why she chose the name “Courage.””

“I think I went through a lot,” said the widowed mother of three. “Life has given me the tool to find my inner strength, to find courage, and to keep going.”

Expect classic Celine from her concert. Songs like “A New Day Has Come,” “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” “I’m Alive,” and the like.

“It’s gonna be the songs that I hope that you want to hear,” she said on the FB chat. “The songs that you used to hear me sing.”

Dion’s last time in Miami

The last time Dion played a Miami concert she set a box office record.

That was in January 2009 on her Taking Chances Tour at downtown Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena.

Celine Dion to open her Courage Tour in Canada in September 2019 and play through April 2020. Kevin Mazur

Over the last decade, the Canadian powerhouse vocalist has taken her chances on Vegas residencies and assorted television appearances, like in 2017 when she paid tribute to the Bee Gees and sang the brothers’ “Immortality” to Miami homeboy Barry Gibb.

The last time Dion played the AAA she made a tour film and showcased its theatrical premiere at Miami Beach’s Regal Cinema in February 2010.

She spoke with the Miami Herald from her then-home in Jupiter for that appearance.

Her catalog of hits had already proven so popular she’d become ripe for parody. She wasn’t offended.

“I was criticized but I’ve always been an open book. It has helped me a lot to sing my songs better and to feel them more and for people to understand the meaning of my songs even more. I’ve opened up so much people tell me their own stories,” she told the Herald in 2010.

The songs have only ripened since then.

Performing “My Heart Will Go On” for the umpteenth time in 2010 wasn’t a burden and it’s safe to say Dion would likely feel the same for the Courage Tour as she did on the Taking Chances Tour.

“That’s a good problem to have when you get tired of singing your own song. The fact that you got tired of singing them makes you realize they have been played and loved a lot.”

Courage album

Indeed, Dion said in a Courage Tour statement: “I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years, and now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America, and around the world. I’m very excited about this tour, and my new album .. .coming later this year.”

The “Courage” album is due in November and she told fans at the Vegas event on Wednesday that it will feature compositions and production by many of the same people who contributed to her previous English and French language albums.

As for her skinnier than usual frame, again, don’t worry.

Dion told Good Morning America on Tuesday she was absolutely fine.

“I’m thin. I’m kind, too, you know? It’s true that I’m a little thinner. Everything’s fine, nothing’s wrong.”

Tickets on sale

Tickets for Dion’s Courage Tour go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. Click celinedion.com for more info.