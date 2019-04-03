Miami is ‘where the devil is’: Tiffany Haddish blames disastrous show on the 305

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish wants a re-do, Miami style.

The “Night School” star memorably bombed a standup gig on New Year’s Eve at the James L. Knight Center in the Magic City last year.





On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday night, Haddish told the host that she planned on coming back soon for Round 2.

“I’m going back this summer and I’m going to be doing a big show and anyone who has a ticket from New Year’s from that night, they can get in for free if they present the ticket,’’ she announced.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Tickets will only be about $20, Haddish promised, adding that all money will go to charity.

Video of the show, which now infamously lives on on YouTube, shows how epic her fail was. The 39-year-old comic stammers, stares out into space and at one point, swigs from a vodka bottle.





“I am never doing this again,” she tells the audience, sounding intoxicated. “I will never allow myself to be this [messed up].”

Here’s the rub: Haddish didn’t blame the alcohol for the bad outing, she blamed Miami’s negative influence.





She told Kimmel that the night before the show, she danced all night, drank more than she ever had in her life and even pooped a bit in her Uber.

“My soul just left my body. And I was like, ‘Come back!’ She was like, ‘Nah!’ ‘Cause I don’t know if you know this about Miami, but that’s where the devil is, and he was trying to snatch my soul out of my body that day. He got it for a hot hour.”





Be it funny or not, you won’t get footage this time: Haddish no longer allows guests to bring in cellphones.